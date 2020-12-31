Drive-thru breakfast
Sunday, Jan. 10, Effingham Area Right to Life will have a drive-thru breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall (formerly known as the KC Hall) located at 210 S. Pearl in Teutopolis.
The breakfast will consist of whole hog sausage and eggs. A freewill offering will be accepted and a 50/50 raffle will be offered.
This is the primary fundraiser for Effingham Area Right to Life. If unable to attend, consider sending a donation to: PO Box 861, Effingham, IL 62401.
Day care presentation
To address Effingham County’s lack of child care options, Effingham Public Library is partnering with Project CHILD in providing a “how to open and maintain a licensed in home day care” presentation Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. using the online platform, Zoom.
Led by Courtney Hatcher, Recruitment and Quality Specialist for Project CHILD, this presentation is geared toward those who are already caring for children in their home (licensed or not) and those who are considering opening a day care.
This informational session will explain the requirements to obtain a license, resources to help during and after the licensing process, and tips to being a successful business owner.
Attendees will also learn about funding available to support those pursuing further education opportunities.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend this free event.
