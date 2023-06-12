Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography services will be hitting the road at local clinics and businesses in June.
On Monday, June 19, the van will be at Hobby Lobby, located at 1006 North Keller Drive in Effingham. Appointments can be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
The van provides mammograms to women who do not otherwise have access to, or may not be able to afford these screens. Women who qualify for the East Central Illinois Breast and Cervical Program operated through Prairie State Women’s Health will receive their mammogram for free. Services are available to all women, regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers the yearly mammogram are welcome too.
Women 35 and older, with or without insurance, may call to schedule a mammography exam. Women under 35 must have a physician order, but do not need insurance coverage to schedule a mammography test.
To schedule an appointment, call 217-258-2588.
Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, June 26 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening.
However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
