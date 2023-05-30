Shelbyville Art Opportunity
On Saturday, June 3, create art in your own style and medium from the inspiration of Shelbyville’s Victorian homes located on the east side of North Washington Street (behind the courthouse).
Anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., artists of all ages are encouraged to come and set up on the sidewalk and boulevard with their own drawing, painting or photography supplies or use some that will be provided. They may even be some three-dimensional materials. By creating these houses, the viewer/artist will learn more about the style and structure of homes in the late 1800s when Shelbyville was developing into what is seen today.
This activity is only part of the plans of Keepers of the Arts, with the theme “Sights and Sounds of Shelbyville through the Ages.” June 10 will find artists at a few homes on N. Morgan Street. June 17 is scheduled for homes on N. Broadway Street, and Forest Park and the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center is planned for June 24.
There is no cost to participate, and it can be a family affair with all ages welcome. Art produced through these activities and other events planned by Keepers is hoped to be displayed at the show opening at Flourishes Gallery and Studios opening on Sept. 16, with the artist’s permission. All activities are listed on the Keepers of the Arts website www.keepersofthearts.weebly.com.
Conversation with Jesmyn Ward
“Navigate Your Stars: A Conversation with Jesmyn Ward” will be Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Hailed as “the new Toni Morrison” by the American Booksellers Association, Ward will discuss her life, literary vision and unique perspectives on love and loss. Tracie D. Hall, Executive Director of American Library Association, will join her in conversation.
Ward is the critically acclaimed author of fiction, nonfiction, and memoir, including the bestselling “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” “Salvage the Bones” and the memoir “Men We Reaped.” Her many honors include the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, a MacArthur Genius Grant, and a Strauss Living Award. In 2017, she became the first woman and first person of color to win the National Book Award for Fiction twice.
Ward’s stories are largely set on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, where she grew up and still lives. A professor of creative writing at Tulane University, Ward’s latest book, “Navigate Your Stars,” is an adaptation of her 2018 commencement address at Tulane that championed the value of hard work.
Tracie D. Hall is an American librarian, author, curator and advocate for the arts. She is the first African American woman to lead the American Library Association, where she’s served as Executive Director since 2020, and fights for social justice, access to information and universal broadband.
This event is presented by Illinois Libraries Present, a new statewide collaboration among public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
This is a free event but registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
