DAR meetings
DAR has finalized its meeting dates for fall 2020.
Meetings are held the fourth Thursday of the month, except November and December due to holidays. All meetings are open to the public.
Sept. 24 — 6:30 p.m., Baptist Church in Effingham. Program: Indian Code Talkers
Oct. 22 — 1 p.m., Baptist Church in Effingham, Program: Freedom has a ........
Nov. 19 — 1 p.m.. Baptist Church in Effingham, Program: Honor Flight
Dec. 17 — 1 p.m., Baptist Church in Effingham, Program: My Favorite Things (member interaction)
