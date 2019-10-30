SWAG
The Effingham Public Library announces the Senior With Attitude Group’s monthly meeting will be at a new time.
SWAG will now meet at 11 a.m. the first Monday of every month at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library, with the next meeting scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Each month, SWAG provides an opportunity for senior citizens to meet with other senior citizens for learning, conversation, friendship and fun. Also a door prize is given away at each monthly meeting.
The program has been running for over nine years and has a regular following.
“SWAG is a great place for seniors to get together and socialize,” said Programming Outreach Manager Catherine Bailey. “The monthly meeting provides opportunities for seniors to meet with friends and to make new friends.”
No registration is required to participate in SWAG.
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming Outreach Manager at 217-342-2464 or catherine@effinghamlibrary.org.
Youth Hunt rescheduled
For youth ages 10-16 who want to experience quail and pheasant hunting, Dan Hecht is having a Youth Upland Bird Hunt on Saturday, Nov. 9, at his farm near Iola, about 20 minutes south of Effingham. The hunt will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be clay pigeons for warmup, practice and instruction. There also will be fields for first-timers, as well as fields for the experienced.
A gun raffle also will be held.
Hunters need a regular hunting license or an apprentice hunting license, and a gun safety course would be beneficial for safety.
If you would like to attend the Youth Hunt, call the dealership and tell the receptionist you want to attend either in the morning or afternoon and the number that will be attending. The phone number is 217-342-4111 or 217-821-4112 or email dannyhecht@danhecht.com.
Preparing for college
Lake Land College will present a free workshop for those considering starting or going back to college or considering getting a GED.
The workshop will be at 11 a.m. at the Family Life Center, 605 Eden Ave., Effingham, Nov. 6. To register, call the Family Life Center, at 217-342-5433 or text to 408-753-7813.
