VFW Meal
The Effingham VFW Post 1769 on Veterans Drive is having a meal Friday, May 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu includes country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8. For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Dog park event
Thanks to the efforts of the Effingham Park District and donors and supporters, Evergreen Bark Park is officially open for use.
The fence has been constructed with separations for small dogs and large dogs. Future plans are in place to continue construction as more funds are raised. Items such as water fountains, benches, shade structures, ADA accessible sidewalks and more are planned.
To commemorate the opening of the Evergreen Bark Park, the public is invited to a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event on Saturday, May 6, starting at 10 a.m. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 am. Microchipping and nail clipping will be available as well as raffle prizes and other pet-related vendors.
As a continued fundraiser, personalized pavers are being offered for purchase to honor a friend or in memory of a loved one — two or four legged. Your brick will be permanently displayed at the Evergreen Bark Park.
Donations continue to be accepted. For progress updates, visit Evergreen Bark Park on Facebook.
TextMyGov event
The City of Effingham invites residents to celebrate the rollout of TextMyGov, a new citywide notification system.
Learn more about enrolling in City of Effingham and Effingham event text alerts while enjoying family-friendly activities, free food (while supplies last) and giveaways at Evergreen Hollow Park on Tuesday, May 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
There will be information from the Effingham Public Library, Effingham County Case Managers and 911 Telecommunicators, plus an up-close look at some of the city’s firetrucks and police squad cars.
For more information, call 217-663-5291.
Monastery Museum
Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, May 7, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.
The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.
The tour also includes the Mausoleum and St. Francis Church, with stained-glass windows that depict events in the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Volunteers are available along the tour to explain displays and assist visitors.
Special group tours for adults or school groups can be arranged on days other than the scheduled Sunday openings. Call 217-961-6404 ext. 236, leave a message and the call will be returned. Regular, scheduled museum opening dates are the first Sunday of the months April through November, except holidays.
For more information go to the parish website: stfrancischurch.com or to the town’s website at www.Teutopolis.com and click on “Our Community”.
Quilt Show
Sew Happy Hearts quilt guild will again host its annual quilt show in Neoga at 641 W. Sixth Street in the former Neoga Elementary School Friday, June 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission to the show is $3.
A raffle will be held for a quilt hand-colored and embroidered by Sandy Evans, plus there will be raffles for baskets filled with quilting goodies totaling over $800. Raffle tickets must be purchased at the show.
In addition, there will be a Bazaar table filled with handmade items from guild members, a Sale Barn for used items and a vendor, MBT’s This N That.
Quilt show attendees will vote for a “Viewer’s Choice.” The winner will receive a cash award.
Quilters who wish to showcase their quilts should bring them to the center on Wednesday, June 21, between 4 and 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 22, between 8 a.m. and noon. Pick-up of quilts after the show is Saturday, June 24, at 2:30 p.m.
Quilts, unless vintage, need to be clean and in good condition. Forms for each quilt will be available at drop-off or they can be downloaded on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page. There is no fee for quilt entries. Quilt size measurements need to be included on the forms, however, help with measuring is available at drop-off.
Proceeds from the show are directed to various charitable organizations. The guild has donated quilted and sewn items to veterans groups, homeless shelters, area children’s homes and schools, to name a few.
More information is available on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page or the Sew Happy Hearts website: https://sewhappyheartsneoga.wixsite.com/sewhappy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.