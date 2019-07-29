Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in August.
The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford, these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.
The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.
Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.
The van will be at the Hobby Lobby, Effingham, on Aug. 19.
To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van, call 1-800-639-5929.
Blood drives
To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross July 29 through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Red Cross has the following blood donation opportunities.
Flora
Aug. 15 — 1-6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Greenup
Aug. 1 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
Aug. 8 — 1-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
Effingham
July 31 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 1 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 2 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 3 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 7 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 8 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 9 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 10 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 14 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 14 — 2-7 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Aug. 15 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
Aug. 5 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Brownstown
Aug. 5 — 2-6 p.m., First Christian Church, 516 W Cumberland Rd
Newton
Aug. 8 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Aug. 11 — 8 a.m.-noon, Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.