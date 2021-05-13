Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries, Shumway, will host the following events:
- May 19 — noon to 2 p.m. Grocery Distribution Day and Reaching Rural Veterans event. All veterans and their families are invited. Booths will be set up handing out free fun items. There also will be drawings and gift certificates.
- May 29 — 8:30 a.m. to noon, Grocery Distribution Day. All are welcome; no qualifications. Call in advance if plan to attend. There will be a home-cooked meal from the 5&2, groceries and clothing, and special music by recording artist Joe Miller.
- June 1 — 4-6 p.m. Grocery Distribution, 5&2 meal and clothing
- June 8 — 4-6 p.m. Grocery Distribution, 5&2 meal and clothing
- June9 — noon to 2 p.m. Grocery Distribution, 5&2 meal and clothing
- June 16 — noon to 2 p.m. Grocery Distribution and Reaching Rural Veterans event
- June 26 — 8:30 to noon, Grocery Distribution, 5&2 meal and clothing
Call Vickie at 217-240-0059 with questions or 217-868-5293 to sign up. Enduring Freedom Ministries is located at 304 South West St., Shumway (former grade school off of Illinois 33).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.