Blood Drive
St. Anthony High School will host a Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 304 E. Roadway Ave., inside the cafeteria.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70749 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 24 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a retro-style T-shirt or a $5 gift card.
Walk-in flu clinic
The Shelby County Health Department has received its seasonal supply of flu vaccine. Walk-in Influenza and Pneumonia vaccination clinics have begun and are available Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the health department.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends influenza vaccination for all adults yearly to be protected. Individuals should be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available. CDC guidelines recommend a pneumonia vaccination for all individuals 65 years of age and older. A booster is required if you were vaccinated for pneumonia before the age of 65.
The Shelby County Health Department is in network with many commercial insurance companies and is a Medicare participating provider. Medicare and Medicaid payments will be accepted full for flu and pneumonia vaccinations. Those wanting a vaccine are asked to bring a Medicare, Medicaid or insurance card to the clinics.
For additional information contact the Shelby County Health Department at 217-774-9555 Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Walk-in immunization clinic
The Shelby County Health Department has walk-in immunization clinics at Shelby County Health Department Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is open to all children ages 2 months to 18 years. Vaccines offered are Polio, Hepatitis B, Menveo (Meningitis vaccine), DTaP, TD, Tdap, Varicella (chickenpox),MMR, Prevnar (pneumonia), Pediarix (DTaP-HEPB-IPV Combo), Rotarix, Hepatitis A, and Gardasil (Human Papillomavirus vaccine). Boosters of MMR, DTaP, and Polio are required after 4 years of age or prior to kindergarten entrance. Private insurance, self pay or IPA Medicaid Card is accepted.
Anyone with private insurance is encouraged to preregister to verify insurance eligibility.
If you are bringing children who attend school outside of Shelby County or are new to the school system in Shelby County, you must bring their past immunization records for the nurse to evaluate. All consents must be signed by parent or legal guardian and are valid for 30 days. Bring the child’s medical card and/or insurance card. If you have any questions concerning your child and the immunization requirements, call the Shelby County Health Department at 217-774-9555.
