Salute to Veterans
Continuing its tradition of honoring the military, the Effingham County Museum is hosting a special event at the museum on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Honor and Remember the Military from the 1960s and 1970s will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Those who served will sign a name tag with their name, rank and branch of service. Guests may sign a name tag in honor or in remembrance of someone from this era. There will be special exhibits on the second floor of the museum from this era. From 3 to 4 p.m. those who served in this era will be recognized and allowed to share a brief memory if they wish. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Jane Ries at janeries55@gmail.com or call or text her at 217-821-2427 for questions.
Veterans Day Breakfast
The Neoga Elementary school staff and students will like to honor all veterans with a free breakfast at the Elementary school located at 850 E. 7th St., on Monday, Nov. 11. Breakfast will be served at 7:45 a.m.
The students of the Neoga School District will provide a Veterans Day program immediately following breakfast in the gymnasium. The public is invited to attend the program. RSVP by calling 217-895-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.