VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary is having a meal on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Post on Veterans Drive.
The menu will include country-fried steaks, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, coffee, tea or lemonade for $6. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Recycling Drive
The Teutopolis Educational Foundation (TEF) is hosting a Recycling Drive Saturday, Oct. 3, in front of the Unit 50 office from 9 a.m. to noon.
There will be restrictions on the types of televisions that can be accepted, and there will be a fee on televisions based on size.
On the day of the drive, those dropping off items will be met by TEF volunteers upon entering the parking lot. Help unloading will be available. There is no charge to drop off items, but a freewill donation will be accepted to enhance the ability of the TEF to fund much-needed programs throughout Unit 50 and Sigel St. Michael School, as well as for providing this service to the community.
A document shred truck will be on site as well.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg presentation
Join local attorney Sarah Ruholl Sehy online with Effingham Public Library Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. for “How Ruth Became Notorious: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the ACLU Women’s Rights Project”.
During this presentation, Ruholl Sehy will review cases from Justice Ginsburg’s time as a lawyer arguing before the Supreme Court and the United States v. Virginia ruling in 1996. Register to learn more about how Ginsburg became what Justice Sonia Sotomayor shares as:
“My dear friend and colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero. She spent her life fighting for the equality of all people, and she was a path-breaking champion of women’s rights. She served our court and country with consummate dedication, tirelessness and passion for justice. She has left a legacy few could rival."
Registration is required for this free event. Those registered for the event will receive an email with a link and password to the online event. To register, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
