Celebrate Recovery anniversary
The Celebrate Recovery ministry of Crossroots Church will celebrate its four-year anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 11. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the service will start at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Crossroots Church at 3200 S. Banker St. in Effingham. Child care for ages 0-12 will be provided.
The guest speaker will be Jeff Stultz, who is a motorcycle missionary and the Celebrate Recovery National Director of Broken Chains. Broken Chains JC, the “official” biker arm of the Celebrate Recovery, is the fastest-growing Christian Biker Fellowship in the world.
Since March 2017, Stultz has ridden over 80,000 miles and his unique ability to share the Gospel has touched thousands of people at gas stations, restaurants, convenience stores, hotels, motorcycle shops and churches.
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind, as well as a safe place to find a forever family. CR regularly meets at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and offers small groups throughout the week at Crossroots Church.
Fundraiser banquet
Ballard Nature will present its annual fundraising banquet "Nature Under the Big Top" Nov. 13 at the Effingham Event Center.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 7, followed by the live auction at 8. The event also will feature raffles, a silent auction and liquor pull. Those who dress up in their best show attire will receive a door prize.
Tickets are $30 each and $60 for couple. Sponsorship is $250 per couple and a corporate table for eight is $500. Checks to Ballard Nature Center can be mailed to 5253 E. U.S. Hwy. 40, Altamont IL 62411 or call 618-483-6856.
CDC guidelines will be followed.
