Freshmen orientation
As EHS prepares for the 2020-2021 school year, the school has set its Freshmen Orientation date.
The eighth grade students will make a morning visit to the school on Wednesday, Feb.19, to get information regarding their first year of high school including registering for classes.
Parents of the eighth students are invited for their portion of the orientation on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Hearts Rock Café at the high school. Parents are strongly urged to attend.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will have its monthly meeting on Feb. 27 beginning at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Presbyterian Church, Temple and North Maple, in Effingham. Phil Lewis will present the program for the month on “Postcards of Historic Effingham”.
DAR meetings are open to the public. If anyone is interested in becoming a member, contact Deanna Higgs at 217-821-2563. For further information, contact Candace Goodrich at 217-553-7223 or Regent Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511.
High school visits
Lake Land College is scheduling high school visits to help students know more about transitioning from high school to a college or university.
“Meeting with higher education professionals is a very valuable experience for students making the difficult but important decision about college and college life,” Admissions Representative Pam Hartke said. “We hope to answer the students’ questions and ease any anxiety they may have about this time in their lives.”
Hartke, along with Admissions Representative Olivia Mintun, meet with high school students throughout the college’s district in the fall and spring semesters.
The dates, time and locations of the area high school visits are as follows:
Brownstown High School, Feb. 25, 1:05 p.m.
Effingham High School, March 5, 12:45-1:08 p.m.
St. Anthony High School, March 5, 11:38 a.m.-12:03 p.m.
St. Elmo Jr./Sr. High School (sophomores), March 6, 11-11:45 a.m.
Neoga Jr./Sr. High School, March 16, 9:40 a.m.
Teutopolis High School, March 18, 10:15 a.m.
Aspire Alternative School, March 19, 1:30-2:15 p.m.
South Central High School, March 25, 2:40-3:05 p.m.
North Clay High School, March 26, 10 a.m.
Beecher City High School, March 26, Lunch
Altamont High School, March 26, 2:20 p.m.
Newton Community High School, March 26, 8:10 a.m.
Dieterich Jr./Sr. High School, March 31, 9:57 a.m.
Cumberland Community High School, April 7, Lunch
Stewardson-Strasburg High School, April 9, Lunch
Cowden Herrick High School, April 14, Lunch
For more information about Lake Land College, visit lakelandcollege.edu.
