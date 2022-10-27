Christmas Auction
The November Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Community Center in Strasburg.
The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction for the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, the Strasburg Veterans Memorial, Community Blood Drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post-Prom activities and American Legion Gifts to Yanks among other programs.
Auction items include tools, radio-controlled toys, toys, metal signs, food items, paper towels, bikes, trikes, blankets, Christmas items, tarps, wind spinners and more.
A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available.
Welding classes
Lake Land College Adult Education will be offering free welding classes beginning Nov. 14.
Those interested can attend orientation at the Lake Land College Marshall Eastern Region Center, 224 S. 6th St., Marshall, on Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
There will also be a welding orientation at Shelbyville High School, 1001 W. North 6th St., Shelbyville, on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to enter through the shop entrance
Participants will learn basic welding techniques, such as stick welding, metal inert gas (MIG) welding and tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding as well as metal fabrication and other skills.
Upon completion of the program, students will earn a Basic Welding Certificate through the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) as well as 11 credit hours with Lake Land College.
In addition to encouraging students to earn a GED and offering résumé assistance and other resources, Lake Land College Adult Education also partners with local businesses for facility tours to give students the chance to see employers and how their businesses operate.
“We have seen a lot of success with this program,” Adult Education Adviser Kyle Sims said. “We have had a lot of people who complete it go right into the field afterwards.”
WIOA provides activities that increase employment, retention, earnings and skills in the American workforce. CEFS is part of the 14-county Illinois Local Workforce Development Area 23, which receives its funding from the US Department of Labor through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Lake Land College.
WIOA provides guidance with job readiness, job search, work-based learning, and classroom training needed to secure and retain employment and become self-sufficient.
For more information on the classes or qualifications, contact Lake Land College Adult Education at adulteducation@lakelandcollege.com or 217-238-8292 or find them on Facebook and Instagram at Lake Land College Adult Education.
