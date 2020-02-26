Open House
Sacred Heart School will host an Open House for current and prospective families on Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at its facility located at 407 South Henrietta St. in Effingham. The Sacred Heart Kindergarten Sneak Peek is also Tuesday, March 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Open House will highlight the preschool, kindergarten and grade 1-8 programs. Visitors to the school will have the opportunity to meet one on one with teachers, administrators and parents, as well as tour the school’s state-of-the-art classrooms, library and computer lab. Hands-on activities and technology demonstrations will be taking place in the classrooms.
The junior high Science Fair will take place during the Open House, featuring Sacred Heart School students’ science projects. Also on display will be artwork from grades prekindergarten-8 and various classroom projects including state reports and 3-D models, a presidential museum, saint projects, book reports and more.
During the event, the school’s technologies will be showcased, including 1:1 Chromebooks used in grades 3-8, iPads and laptops used in preschool-grade 8 interactive science lab, SMARTBoards and more. These technologies are implemented in each classroom.
Sacred Heart School is currently enrolling students in kindergarten and grades 1-8. Children of all faiths are invited to attend Sacred Heart School, where all subjects are taught from a Christian perspective, and discipline is enforced in the classrooms, on the playground, and in all extracurricular activities.
For more information regarding Sacred Heart School’s Open House, visit www.sheff.org. Guests to the website have instant access to Sacred Heart School news, calendars, registration and tuition information, grade-specific curriculum, and more.
Candidate Forums
There will be a candidate forum for Effingham County Board members March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Effingham Elks Lodge 1016, 2101 S. Banker, Effingham.
The event will be moderated by Eric Zeller, Effingham Ophthalmology Associates. The following candidates are scheduled to be in attendance:
District A — Eric Petty, Norbert Soltwedel, Gerald Kinkelaar
District E — John Perry, Mike DePoister
District F — Bruce Kessler, Elizabeth Huston
District H — Rob Arnold
District I — Joe Thoele, Jeremy Deters
A candidate forum for state representatives and senators will be March 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Effingham Elks Lodge 1016, 2101 S. Banker, Effingham. The event will be moderated by Eric Zeller, Effingham Ophthalmology Associates. The following candidates have been invited to attend the forum:
55th District — Darren Bailey (R), Jeffrey Fleming (R)
107th District — Blaine Wilhour (R), David Seiler (D)
109th District — Adam Niemerg (R), Andrew Hires (R), John Spencer (D)
Questions have been prepared by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Effingham County Farm Bureau and media.
