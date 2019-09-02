Picnic in the Park
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Effingham Region Annual Picnic and Family Support Meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Effingham Community Park Rotary Pavilion.
Bring a covered dish to share. Main course will be choice of two meats. Table service and drinks will be provided. Llamas will there again this year to pet and take pictures with.
Picnic starts at 5 p.m. following by Support Group. Support meetings are held on a regular basis on the second Wednesday of each month.
Meet other caregivers supporting someone suffering with mental illness. Husbands, wives, parents, siblings caregivers and the love ones they care for are all welcome. The goal is learning and supporting each other.
Call 217-690-6583 to RSVP.
Wheels to Prosper
Probst Auto Body, Webster Tire & Auto Service, Teutopolis Auto Sales and CW Motorsports are teaming up once again in the nationwide Wheels to Prosper event on Sept. 14.
The Wheels to Prosper initiative was started by shop owners who are changing the reputation and quality of service in the automotive repair and service industries. The Wheels to Prosper initiative awards a worthy and deserving person from the community a car that has been fully serviced and in good working condition.
This year’s event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Save a Lot, located at 101 North Keller Dr. Effingham. This year one car will be given away, along with a gift certificate for maintenance and repairs.
There will be food, games and bounce houses in addition to the car giveaway.
The public is invited to the event. The recipient is not made aware they have won prior to the announcement.
To find out more information about Wheels to Prosper, visit online at https://probstautobody.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=9f79f43dfe3335d8fb1245a37&id=38b2af21b1&e=ac04aa9fa6
Scouts
An informational meeting about Scouts Troop 3 will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Effingham Elks Lodge, 2102 S. Banker St., Effingham
The meeting is open to boys in grades sixth through eighth. For more information, contact C. J. Schmidt at 217-821-0165 or chipmancjs@gmail.com
Annual Breakfast
Watson Fire Protection District will host its annual breakfast Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 10 a.m. at the Watson Firehouse, 100 Monroe St.
The breakfast will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, rope sausage, and biscuits and gravy. Drinks are included. Carryout is available. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children.There also will be a 50/50 drawing.
Proceeds will be used to purchase needed fire/rescue equipment.
Christmas in October
The Effingham County HCE will be hosting a Holiday Event “Christmas in October” on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Effingham Extension, 1209 Wenthe Dr., Effingham.
This program is for everyone in the community, including 4-H members and children, ages 10 and up. This is a make it and take it workshop. Some sessions are geared especially toward children. They include using coloring techniques on fabric, making Christmas ornaments and bouncing ball. More ideas are being planned.
Refreshments will be served, featuring recipes from a handout available for everyone. Door prizes will be awarded.
Registration is required. Register at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=20860 or call 217-347-7773.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.