VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 on Veterans Drive in Effingham will have a meal Friday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu will include pulled pork, baked beans, mac and cheese, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Fall Breakfast
St. Isidore Parish, St. Joseph Hall/Church (Island Grove) located at 16987 N 200th St, Teutopolis, will have its Annual Fall Breakfast and Raffle from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the St. Joseph Hall (Church).
The menu will include whole hog sausage, ham, pancakes, fried eggs, scrambled eggs, homemade breads and rolls, orange juice, milk and coffee. Cost this year is a freewill donation. Carryout will be available.
The Country Store, which will offer homemade baked goods from members of the parish, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The drawing for the quilt and big raffle (top prize $500 cash) will be at noon. You do not need to be present to win. Tickets for the quilt and big raffle will be available for purchase during the breakfast.
Conversation with Jesmyn Ward
The Effingham Public Library is joining libraries across the state to host award-winning author Jesmyn Ward.
Ward will discuss how her literary vision and personal experiences address urgent questions about racism and social injustice. The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.
Hailed as “the new Toni Morrison” by the American Booksellers Association, MacArthur Genius and two-time National Book Award winner, Jesmyn Ward is the author of fiction, nonfiction and memoir that The New York Times Book Review called “raw, beautiful, and dangerous.” In 2017, she became the first woman and first person of color to win the National Book Award twice — joining the ranks of William Faulkner, Saul Bellow, John Cheever, Philip Roth and John Updike.
"Salvage the Bones," winner of the 2011 National Book Award, is a troubling, but ultimately empowering tale of familial bonds set amid the chaos of Hurricane Katrina. "Men We Reaped: A Memoir," deals with the loss of five young men in her life — to drugs, accidents, suicide and the bad luck that follows people in poverty.
Ward edited the critically acclaimed anthology "The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race," a New York Times bestseller. Her newest novel, the critically acclaimed "Sing, Unburied, Sing," won the 2017 National Book Award. "Sing" was nominated for the PEN/Faulkner Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the Aspen Words Literary Prize. Ward’s latest is "Navigate Your Stars," an adaptation of her 2018 Tulane University Commencement speech that champions the value of hard work and the importance of respect for oneself and others.
"A Conversation with Jesmyn Ward" is presented by Illinois Libraries Present, a new statewide collaboration among public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
This is a free event but registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
