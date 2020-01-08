Relay for Life kickoff
The Effingham County Relay for Life will kick off its 2020 season with an ugly Christmas sweater party.
The kickoff party will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Legion on Washington Avenue in Effingham.
The theme for this year’s Relay for Life is “Ho Ho Hoping for a Cure,” and kickoff attendees are encouraged to dress in their tackiest, gaudiest and ugliest sweaters.
Those attending the kickoff event will play games, hear updates for the 2020 Relay season and sign up their teams. Relay for Life leads will have a “purple light special” offering 20 spirit points to each individual who wears an ugly sweater to the kickoff.
The featured speaker at the event will be North Central Survivor and Care Giver Lead with Effingham County Relay for Life Becky Kinman. Kinman will discuss national survivor and caregiver initiatives and local activities and events.
For questions regarding the kickoff event or Relay for Life, contact Ron Mietzner at 217-690-0191 or Kinman at 217-821-5487.
Luminaries for Life
The 2020 Luminaries for Life will be on display on the front steps of St. Anthony’s church Jan. 25 and 26.
The nearly 350 luminaries will be created by students from St. Anthony Grade School and the St. Anthony and Sacred Heart PSR classes.
