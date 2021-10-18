Fall fundraiser
The Effingham County Republican Party Fall Fundraiser will be Sunday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Sara Pavilion by the dam.
An all-you-can-eat meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. An adult meal is $12 and child's (ages 4–12) meal is $7.
A free boat ride around Lake Sara will be offered, weather permitting, as well as a 50/50 drawing. Participants need not be present to win. A cornhole game is available on the outside deck.
Political candidates may be in attendance to meet and socialize with supporters.
Fall Cookout
The FISH Fall Cookout will be Friday, Oct. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Save A Lot parking lot in Effingham.
The meal includes sandwich, chips, cookie or brownie and can of soda or bottled water. Rib-eye sandwich meal is $7, grilled butterfly pork chop meal is $6, hamburger or hot dog meal is $5.
Call ahead to place orders of five or more meals. The meals can be picked up or delivered within Effingham and Teutopolis city limits. Call ahead orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Call or text Adam Donsbach for orders at 217-821-7643 or email dbach1982@yahoo.com
Christmas Auction
The November Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Community Center in Strasburg.
The auction is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, Strasburg Veterans Memorial, community blood drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post-prom activities and American Legion Gifts to Yanks among other programs.
Auction items include tools, radio-controlled toys, toys, metal signs, food items, paper towels, bikes, trikes, blankets, Christmas items, tarps, wind spinners and more.
A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.