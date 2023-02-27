Blood Drives
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at 503 N. Maple, Effingham, inside the Auditorium; Use the Pre‑surgical entrance.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70739 to locate the drive. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 17 are eligible to give at this drive.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at 1303 W. Evergreen Ave., Effingham, inside the Donor Bus in the parking lot.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71319 to locate the drive. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 19 are eligible to give at this drive.
Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive an ImpactLife Promo Voucher for their choice of either an e-gift card or a Kelly Green Changing the World T-shirt.
Meditate and Mingle
Join Vicki Funneman from the Effingham Public Library and Lotus Room Yoga for an hour of mindful movement, meditation and social connection. The group will enjoy a half hour of gentle movement, intentional breathing and guided meditation followed by a half hour of socializing with fellow participants. Tea will be provided by the library.
Meditate and Mingle will meet on Tuesday, March 28, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Workman Room.
Mindfulness meditation can lessen anxiety and depression, improve relaxation, and reduce stress. According to Psychology Today, socializing may lead to a longer life, better physical health, better mental health and a lower risk for dementia
“Again and again we have received feedback from members of the community that they feel somewhat disconnected from everyone else. Furthermore, they would like to find some way to connect with more people. This group is our humble effort to foster more connection in Effingham,” said Effingham Public Library Assistant Director Alvin Ealy
Meditate and Mingle will meet regularly on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
