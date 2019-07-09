Caregiver Connection
Caregiver Connection, a monthly group available to care providers in Effingham and the surrounding area, will meet Monday, July 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Heartland Human Services, 1200 N. Fourth St., Effingham.
For more information contact the caregiver adviser at 217-347-7179 ext. 1062.
Health screenings
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will offer free health screenings during the Effingham County Fair.
To get your free screening, stop by the hospital's booth in the Schuetzenfest Building at the Effingham County Fair from Sunday, July 28, through Friday, Aug. 2. The booth will feature a different health topic each day, and free health screenings will be held daily from 4 to 8 p.m. Topics include Sun Safety, Physical Fitness, Behavioral Health, Diabetes and Nutrition Awareness, Heart Healthy Living, Senior Living and Children’s Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.