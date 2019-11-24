Recognition Celebration
All Strasburg Community members are invited to the annual year-end Recognition Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Strasburg Community Center.
The event is hosted by the Strasburg Community Action Network and the village board. A soup supper will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. for a freewill donation and at 6 p.m. officials will recognize successes of the past year, individuals who helped with village projects, and the announcement of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year.
For more information, contact the Strasburg Village Office at 217-644-3007.
Christmas Auction
The December Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Community Center in Strasburg.
The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, Strasburg Veterans Memorial, Community Blood Drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post-Prom activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks, among other programs.
Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, china cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramic, dolls, lanterns and much more.
A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available.
Christmas Store
The Christmas Store is coming to Strasburg once again.
Liberty Unit 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas Store has evolved into an Annual Cookie Walk with Christmas goodies. Items include homemade noodles, homemade cookies and candies, plus RADA cutlery, jewelry, scrubbies and several gnome items. Shoppers select the cookies and candies they want and put them in a box. The box is then weighed and priced at $5 per pound.
The Christmas Store is located in Strasburg Community Center and is open on the following days/hours:
Friday, Dec. 13 — 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14 — 9-11 a.m. (Santa will be at the community center 9:30-11 that day.)
Get a chance to win a dessert each month for a year. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and are available during Christmas Store hours. Drawing will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 15.
Profits from the Christmas Store will be used by the Auxiliary for community projects and items for veterans.
Court Reporting Class
The profession of court reporting has been seeing a decline for the past few decades for many reasons.
The profession is in high demand, with many students getting recruited by agencies and the court system before they have even completed school. Court reporters’ starting salary with the state can be from $41,000-$51,000 per year with benefits and additional transcript income. A college degree is not needed — a person just needs to gain enough proficiency on a steno machine to pass the licensing exam.
One-third of court reporters in the Illinois courthouses are eligible for retirement, which means more than 400 employees in the next 10-15 years will need to be replaced.
A free Introduction to Court Reporting class, called First Steps, will be taught by court reporters. Participants will learn what it takes to be a court reporter, what type of work they can do, and be able to get their hands on a steno writer.
A free “First Steps” class will be held at the Strasburg Community Center, 105 E. Commercial, Strasburg, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Participants will be able to walk out of the class knowing everything they will need to know to get started on a career.
Registration must be made in advance at https://www.illinoisofficialcourtreporters.com/firststeps.
