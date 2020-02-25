First Friday
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will have its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, March 6, at noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, 1202 N. Keller Drive, Effingham.
The topic of the event is “Economic Forecast” featuring presenters including Jeff Speer, Chamber Board Chairman and Owner of RE/MAX Key Advantage; Steve Miller, City Administrator, City of Effingham; and, Michael Karibian, Corporate Treasurer, Midland States Bank.
Admission is $15 per person in advance and includes lunch. Registrations can be made at www.effinghamcountychamber.com.
Community Celebration of Excellence Breakfast
The Community Celebration of Excellence Breakfast will be Wednesday, March 25, at Beecher City High School from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., featuring guest speaker, Kaylynn Moeller, junior at Beecher City High School.
The public is welcome to attend. There is a fee of $15 per person which includes breakfast. To register visit www.effinghamcountychamber.com or call the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147. $5 of each ticket sold will go to the Beecher City Educational Foundation for scholarships for Beecher City High School students.
