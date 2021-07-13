Beach grand opening
The public is invited to the grand opening of Phase 1 of Lake Sara Beach Park Renovation at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
The first 100 children at the event will receive a pirate’s surprise.
Garage sales
The Village of Watson will be hosting town-wide garage sales on Saturday, July 31.
Any resident interested in hosting a sale, should contact village hall at 217-536-6711 and a map will be created to pass out.
The Civic Center will also be available for residents who would like to set up there. Contact Village Hall to reserve a spot.
