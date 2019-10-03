VFW meal
VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 will have a meal on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the post on Veterans Drive.
The menu will include Poorman’s Steak or salmon, green beans, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $6.
The meal will benefit Gifts for the Yanks.
Wiener Roast
The Stewardson Lions Club will have its 63rd annual wiener roast on Friday, Oct. 4.
The roast will begin at 6 p.m. at the village park on West Main Street and will continue until the fire goes out.
This is an annual event that began in 1957 as part of the club’s first service project of cleaning the area that is now the village park.
The Lions Club will supply hot dogs, buns, chips, marshmallows, condiments and drinks. Residents are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
Fall Breakfast
St. Isidore Parish, St. Joseph Hall/St. Joseph Church (Island Grove), located at16987 N 200th St, Teutopolis, will have its 42nd Annual Fall Breakfast and Raffle from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 6.
The menu will include whole hog sausage, ham, pancakes, fried eggs, scrambled eggs, homemade breads and rolls, orange juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $4 for ages 10 and younger and $7 for ages 11 and older.
There will be a country store featuring homemade baked goods from the members of the parish and a quilt and big raffle. Top prize is $500.
Life Chain
A Life Chain will take place in Newton from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Pro-lifers will line the sidewalk north and east of the square.
Participants are asked to stand on either side of the street from Jackson to Washington, 10 feet apart, and to not block driveways. If standing is difficult, you may bring a chair. Signs are limited, so participants are encouraged to bring you own.
