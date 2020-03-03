Soup supper
Altamont Methodist Church will host a Soup Supper Tuesday, March 10, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The menu will include chili, vegetable soup, ham sandwiches, hotdogs, chili dogs, homemade pies and cakes and drinks.
Carryouts will be available and an elevator is on site. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Post-prom fundraisers
A fundraiser to support Effingham High School and St. Anthony High School Post-Prom activities will be held at Chipotle Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Tell the cashier you are supporting EHS and St. Anthony Post-Prom and 33 percent of the proceeds from your purchase will be donated to the event.
The fundraising committee is also hosting a Bracket Challenge. The fee is $20 per entry and half the money collected will go to the winner while the other half will go to support post-prom.
All entries will be managed on cbssports.com. You will be emailed a link, where you can make your selections. Contact Matt Unkraut at mabu@mcswireless.net.
Historical presentation
On April 4, 1949, a major tragedy struck the city of Effingham when a raging fire destroyed St. Anthony Hospital. Over 70 people died as a result of that blaze. All around the world there was discussion about the details of the disastrous event as national and international news coverage described the tragedy in America’s heartland.
Last year in April, the Effingham County Museum presented a series of weekly historical presentations detailing various aspects of the event. On Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Effingham County Museum, Dr. Linda Ruholl will combine her expertise in medicine, education and history as she tells the story of “Old St. Anthony Hospital Before the Fire.”
This is the final presentation in the current public series, which encourages local residents to learn more about the rich heritage of the area. The museum invites the public to attend this free event.
