Community Celebration
The Effingham Police Department will host the Effingham Fall Community Celebration Sept. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evergreen Hollow Park, 1110 Pelican St., Effingham.
Meet local law enforcement, telecommunicators, firefighters, EMS, military and more. This free event will include food, drinks, prizes and games.
Fall Fling
Shoal Creek Fall Fling will be at Fayette County Fairgrounds, U.S. 40, Brownstown, Sept. 23 and 24.
Gates open at noon on Friday. A bags tournament will be held at 5 p.m. and Lost Highway will perform at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the bike rodeo will begin at 1 p.m., Backroad Boogie will perform at 8 p.m., followed by a prize drawing will at 10 p.m.
Advance tickets are $15 for ABATE members and $20 for the general public. Saturday day pass is $15. An additional $5 will be charged at the gate and you must be 21 to enter. Current ABATE or valid ID card is required. Camping and showers are $25 per night. Electric hookups are available. No weapons, fireworks or pets are allowed. For more information, call 618-292-5290, 314-518-1838 or 618-292-5505.
Monastery Museum
Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, Oct. 02.
The hours are from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.
The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.
The tour also includes the Mausoleum and St. Francis Church, with stained-glass windows that depict events in the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Volunteers are available along the tour to explain displays and assist visitors.
Special group tours for adults or school groups can be arranged on days other than the scheduled Sunday openings. Call 217-961-6404 ext. 236, leave a message and the call will be returned. Regular, scheduled museum opening dates are the first Sunday of the months April through November, except holidays.
For more information go to the parish website: stfrancischurch.com or to the town’s website at www.Teutopolis.com and click on “Our Community."
