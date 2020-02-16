Polar Plunge
Polar Plungers will brave the frigid water as they leap into Lake Sara in Effingham on Saturday, Feb. 29, Leap Day.
The funds raised from the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. The Effingham Plunge will take place at Lake Sara. Registration is at 10 a.m. on the day of the Polar Plunge, and preregistration is at the same location on Friday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.
People are encouraged to come in costume and to form teams. To form a team, each member (minimum of five people to qualify) must raise a minimum of $100 in donations. Meeting these requirements will qualify plungers for team prizes.
Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the plunge. All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt or other incentive-level prizes will be mailed a corresponding prize in April.
Over the past 21 years, more than 78,000 plungers have raised more than $22 million. Those ready to #beboldgetcold this winter are invited to join the conversation and share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Participants can register for the Plunge at www.plungeillinois.com or by contacting Vanessa Duncan at 217-345-2424 or vduncan@soill.org.
Broadcast Communications Open House
The Lake Land College Humanities and Communication Division is hosting a Broadcast Communications Open House Friday, March 27, from noon to 2 p.m. Guests interested in experiencing working with broadcast equipment firsthand are encouraged to stop by and enjoy free food.
The open house will follow Laker Visit Day, which is an event for potential students to tour campus and meet with faculty, staff and current students, and learn about the college's 150 majors.
During the open house, guests are invited to broadcast live on the college's student-run FM radio station, WLKL 89.9 The Max Alternative; anchor a newscast in the TV studio; use equipment in the TV production control room and studio; record and listen to their own audio spot using professional audio equipment; operate state-of-the-art camera and video equipment and experiment with industry-standard digital editing software.
"Anyone with an interest this field is welcome to come, whether that be a high school student, a non-traditional student or a member of the public. Guests will be introduced to the studios, gain hands-on experience with broadcast equipment and software and will be introduced to the opportunities within the field," Greg Powers, speech communication/broadcasting instructor, said.
Prospective students can major in Radio/TV Broadcasting and earn an associate degree or choose from three certificate programs.
"Lake Land is one of only a few places where you get started within the first two weeks gaining that sense of comfort behind a microphone and on screen," Powers said.
Those interested in fulfilling general elective credits can enroll in department classes throughout the year. Opportunities within the curriculum include broadcasting live on WLKL 89.9 The Max Alternative, anchoring a newscast, using equipment in the TV production control room and studio, recording and listening to an audio spot using professional audio equipment, operating state-of-the-art camera and video equipment and experimenting with industry-standard digital editing software.
For more information on the Broadcast Communications Open House or the Radio/TV Broadcasting program, contact Powers at 217-234-5335 or gpowers@lakelandcollege.edu.
