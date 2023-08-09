New City Treasurer
The City of Effingham’s new treasurer, Bridget Polk, will receive the Oath of Office from City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch on Monday, Aug. 14, at 8 a.m. The ceremony will be conducted in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Polk was appointed by Mayor Mike Schutzbach and confirmed by the City Council at its Aug. 1 meeting.
UW Campaign
United Way of Effingham County is beginning preparations for the upcoming campaign. The kickoff luncheon will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, for businesses interested in conducting an employee campaign.
Koerner Distributor Inc. has been selected as the 2023 Lead Pacesetter Company. A representative will speak at the meeting and share the company’s success stories and plans for its upcoming campaign.
Funds raised from the 2023 Campaign will help 20 local partner agencies that provide support and services to people in Effingham County. The meeting will begin at noon at the Effingham Event Center with a catered luncheon.
Businesses interested in attending this informational meeting should RSVP to the United Way of Effingham County office at 217-342-3824. Deadline to register is Aug. 24.
Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show
Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m.
The show will feature special guest Hannah Lowery of Salem with Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers performing classic country and 1950s and ‘60s music for the whole family.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of the month at Gym Bob’s, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956. More information may also be found online at http://www.GymBobs.com.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA have announced the return of their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event will be held from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 8, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 at both the Mattoon and Toledo YMCA facilities.
“This event is incredibly powerful for our participants, members and staff every year,” Emily Hayden, Wellness Senior Program Director, said. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to recognize the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on 9/11.”
Participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the same number the first responders climbed in the World Trade Centers. Members of the public can reserve their spot by calling the Mattoon Y at 217-234-9494 or the Neal Center Y in Toledo at 217-235-2500.
YMCA members can also reserve a stair climber in the Universal YMCA app. The event is free for all participants. For more information, visit Community Events at www.mattoonymca.org.
