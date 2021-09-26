Child car seat

September is National Child Passenger Awareness Month, and Crisis Nursery now has a certified car seat technician.

Crisis Nursery is asking for donations of car seats in the event one does not pass inspection. New, still-in-the-box car seats may be dropped off at the Emergency Department entrance at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham. If interested in making a monetary donation or have questions, email Michael.Wall@HSHS.org. Donations also may be made online at https://giving.hshs.org/sae/Donate.aspx. Choose from the drop down menu: Car Seat Drive for Crisis Nursery

Gospel concert

The Craguns are coming to Shelby Christian Church, Shelbyville, on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and a love offering will be taken.

Tags

Trending Video