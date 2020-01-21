Catholic Schools Week
St. Michael School, Sigel, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week with the following activities.
Monday, Jan. 27 — Dress class colors by grade: Kindergarten, red; first, orange; second, yellow; third, green; fourth, blue; fifth purple; sixth, pink; seventh, white; eighth, black; Living Rosary, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Dress Pajama Day; Variety Show, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Dress St. Michael shirt and khakis; All Schools Mass, 9:30 a.m. at St Anthony; following Mass All Schools Movie grades K-4 at EPC 11:45 a.m.; Activities at St. Anthony High School grades 5-8
Thursday, Jan. 30 — Dress animal print/camo; NHECM Animal Show presented by Bob Tarter, 2-3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31 — Dress sports shirt/jersey; volleyball (teachers vs. eighth grade), 2-3 p.m.
Ham Radio course
The National Trail Amateur Radio Club will present a once-a-week free Ham Radio course for nine weeks, beginning Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the iHelpU/The Study Shoppe at 800 S. Henrietta in Effingham.
The course will result in the FCC test on April 9 in which participants will receive an Amateur radio license. The club will provide the license manuals free of charge.
Anyone who is interested in radio is welcome and encouraged to attend. There is no age restriction as persons, as young as 8 years old and as old as 78 have received their ham radio license in Effingham County. For more information email russjothomas@outlook.com.
Laker Visit Day
Lake Land College Laker Visit Days will be Friday, Feb. 14, and Friday, March 27, in the Luther Student Center starting at 9 a.m. and will run until noon.
The event is for potential students who are interested in learning more about Lake Land College. Prospective students will tour campus, visit a class, meet current students and talk with faculty. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend and learn more about the college during a parent session.
The event will feature informational sessions by current Lake Land College Student Ambassadors and college staff. Representatives from Admissions & Records, Financial Aid, Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Life and other departments will provide information and be available to answer questions. Students will also meet with faculty members in their academic area of interest.
"Laker Visit Day is a great way for prospective students and parents to talk to faculty and staff about academic options and majors, to talk to current students about their experiences at the college and to learn about various services and opportunities we offer," Michelle Zumbahlen, coordinator for strategic student communication and initiatives, said.
On Laker Visit Day, attendees will tour campus with Student Ambassadors; comfortable shoes are recommended. To get to the Luther Student Center, take Entrance 1 from Route 45, make a right turn after the curve onto Podestá Drive, continue around campus and park in Lot E. Enter the lobby through the main entrance at the front of the building.
Student Ambassadors will greet guests and help with directions. In case of inclement weather on the day of the event, check the college's homepage at lakelandcollege.edu for closures.
For more information, or to register for Laker Visit Day, go to lakelandcollege.edu/visit or call 217-234-5377.
