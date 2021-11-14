Museum lecture
On Thursday, Nov. 18, a new series of historical presentations begins in the historic Effingham County Courthouse on the second floor.
As in the past, the meetings will be held at 7 p.m. to celebrate the story of Effingham County. Although the first lecture presentation is on the third Thursday of the month, the rest of the series will continue the second Thursday of each month through March 10, 2022.
The first presentation is a follow-up to the March 2020 “St. Anthony Hospital Before the Fire, Part 2: Trains, Guns & Trauma,” focused on the years prior to 1949. Linda Ruholl will be the presenter.
COVID protocols will be in place. All visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Seating is limited.
The lecture series is sponsored by the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc., an organization devoted to the preservation of county history. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about local history. There is no admission charge.
Creative writing
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will launch its adult creative writing group, Storycrafters, Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Luttrell Room.
“Storycrafters is a group focused on gathering adult creative writers together (those 18 or older) so that we can support one another toward writing the great stories we all want to tell,“ said Programming Coordinator Matt Hopkins.
Registration is required for the free event. The creative writing session will include working through a writing prompt, sharing work with the group, and receiving feedback.
Storycrafters is designed to tackle the challenges of organizing ideas, structuring plot, developing believable characters, creating convincing dialogue, and becoming a descriptive writer.
Writers of all genres of fiction are welcome, including those who are working on poetry, memoirs and journaling.
Go to effinghamlibrary.org to register or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 for more information.
