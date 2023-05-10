Animal Adoption
Local Verizon authorized retailer, Wireless Zone, will be hosting a shelter animal adoption event on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m., as a part of its Rescues Rock initiative.
The local Wireless Zone store will be holding the event at 1304 Thelma Keller Ave Ste 100 in conjunction with EARS. Interested adopters can find more information about their local adoption event and surrounding ones to share with friends and family by visiting https://shop.wirelesszone.co/search?storeamenities =4994256, using the “Rescues Rock” filter.
Wireless Zone’s Rescues Rock also includes a monthlong, in-store pet supply drive for items to deliver to local animal rescues. Items stores will be accepting include, but are not limited to, gently used towels and blankets, cat and dog toys, treats, collars, leashes and pet beds. Supply drives run until May 31.
Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Aloysius Church in Bishop Creek on Monday, May 15.
Praying the rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Frank Folino will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current pro-life issues are discussed.
