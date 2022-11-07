Air Force Band
The United States Air Force Band will present "Roots in Blue" Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Complimentary tickets are available at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Effingham Performance Center Box Office or Kirby IGA.
The event is hosted by Effingham Sunrise and Noon Rotary Clubs.
Beecher City Christmas events
"Oh, How I Love Christmas in a Small Community" will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Beecher City Kluthe Center. Supper, catered by Emma's Diner, will be from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Christmas Walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the Kluthe Center — $5 for adults, $3 for kids.
