Historical presentation
In the study of local history, one often finds that small communities have connections to major national and international events. The March historical presentation at the Effingham County Museum will show such a connection.
On Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m., Phil Lewis will speak about "The American Prohibition Museum and Effingham County characters." That era, more than a decade long, deeply impacted the nation’s character.
As in the past, the lecture series is sponsored by the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc., an organization devoted to the preservation of the fascinating history of the county. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about local history. There is no admission fee.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries soup kitchen and food pantry distribution dates are:
Tuesdays, March 8 and April 5 and 12, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, March 9 and 16 and April 13 and 20, noon-2 p.m.
Saturdays, March 26 and April 30, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Reaching Rural Veterans Event is Wednesdays, March 16 and April 20,from noon to 2 p.m. All branches are invited. The event includes hot meals, drawings, testimonies and grocery distribution.
Haircuts are provided every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. An appointment is required
All services at Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West St., are free. Call 217-868-5293 or 217-240-0059.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will have is next meeting on March 26 at the Baptist Church in Effingham, beginning at 9 a.m.
The speaker, Bob Copple of the Effingham American Legion, will present a program on flag etiquette for the chapter.
Chairman Carolyn Buck will present the Good Citizens award program. The DAR Good Citizens program is a way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The chapter contacted local high schools, both public and private, to encourage participation. The student selected as the DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualifications: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Each school may honor only one senior class student per year as its DAR Good Citizen.
