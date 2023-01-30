Catholic Schools Week
St. Anthony Grade School will celebrate Catholic Schools Week Jan. 29-Feb. 4 with the following activities. The theme for the week is Faith, Excellence and Service.
Monday: Celebrating Our Volunteers — Catholic Schools would not be possible without the important work of the many parent, grandparent, alumni and parishioner volunteers. SAGS students and staff will celebrate a Renewal of Consecration to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus & The Immaculate Heart of Mary service performed by Fr. Michael Berndt to “kick off” the CSW celebration. Students will enjoy a dress-down day and collect donations to go towards gift cards for seminarians studying to become future priests. Volunteers will be invited in for the consecration and to be recognized for their contributions to the school and their support in providing a Catholic School Education.
Tuesday: Celebrating Our Students — Schools celebrate students by planning enjoyable and meaningful activities for them. K-8 students will enjoy a Fire & Ice show presented by the Mad Science Group out of St. Louis. These events will be a fun interactive way for students to explore the properties of Fire & Ice, and enjoy the afternoon.
Wednesday: Celebrating Our Vocations — By focusing on faith, excellence and service, Catholic Schools prepare children to use their God-given talents to the fullest. K-8 students will join with other Deanery schools and Bishop Paprocki to celebrate the traditional Deanery Mass at St. Anthony High School at 10 a.m. Students will return to school for fun faith-based activities in their classrooms and finish the day in the gym for a friendly game of “Are you smarter than a fifth grader” with Fr. Rankin, Sr. Clementia and Fr. Michael Berndt.
Thursday: Celebrating Our Nation and Community — Catholic Schools from around the nation show their appreciation for and value of Catholic education to local, state and federal leaders. In Celebrating Our Community, a central aspect of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others. To celebrate national and community heroes, members of different local charitable organizations have been invited to discuss what, how and why their organizations do what they do, and the impact they have on the community.
Friday: Celebrating Our Faculty, Staff — Catholic Schools would not be possible without the work of faculty and staff. SAGS Student Council will provide breakfast for faculty and staff. Staff will return the gesture by organizing grade sectional activities in the gym for students and in specified classrooms for “Teacher Swap” following announcements.
Saturday: Celebrating Our Families — Parents, guardians and other family members play a vital role in Catholic education, instilling values and expectations for academic excellence and faith in their children. St. Anthony will challenge families to take a couple of hours on this day and spend time doing a fun-filled family activity. Parents should consider the needs and interests of their children, incorporate prayer and faith, and do something fun together.
Art Display
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is hosting the work of local artist Connie Vonderheide in the Art Gallery.
Vonderheide started painting in grade school and attended summer art classes at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello. She received an Elementary Education teaching degree, as well as a certification to teach art, at Eastern Illinois University.
Since retiring from teaching, Vonderheide has been painting daily, as well as exploring other mediums. She loves working with color and finds inspiration everywhere — nature, music, her grandchildren and master painters. When she sees something she likes, she wants to recreate it.
“Art is a way to express oneself. It shows appreciation for the subject matter, shares thoughts, and brings pleasure to others. All age groups of artists benefit from better communication, mental health, memory and reasoning,” said Vonderheide.
Vonderheide’s art display will be featured from Feb. 1 to 28.
For more information, contact Alvin Ealy, assistant director, at 217-342-2464 or alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
Book Sale
Lake Land College Library will host a used book sale during the week of March 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A large selection of nonfiction books in most subject areas as well as fiction titles will be available for purchase for 25 cents, cash only. All items have been donated to the Lake Land College library or discarded from the library collection. New books will be purchased with the proceeds from the sale.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Director of Library Services Sarah Hill at shill@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5440.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.