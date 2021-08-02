Celebrity Bartending
Catholic Charities will host a Celebrity Bartending event Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
Local "celebrities" will compete for tips to benefit Catholic Charities programs. Bartender Challenge Teams are Foxy Styles and Shear Designs from 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Roy Schmidt Honda and Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.; KCH Mechanical and Merz Heating and Air Conditioning from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m.; Dieterich Bank and Teutopolis State Bank from 9:45 to 11 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase. Performing will be Randy Kemme and Jenni Dittamore at 6:15 p.m., Lauren Siemer at 7:30 p.m. and Flight 50 at 9 p.m.
Spaghetti Lunch
Catholic Charities will host a drive-thru Spaghetti Lunch Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center.
Meals are $8 each or $7 each for 20-plus adult tickets. Tickets are available at Catholic Charities, Joe's Pizza & Pasta, any Catholic Charities Advisory Board member, staff and at the door.
All proceeds go to support Catholic Charities' mission and ministries. For more information, contact Catholic Charities, 217-857-1458.
