Gardeners Connection Meeting
The next Gardeners Connection Meeting will be July 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Meet in the back parking lot of Lake Land Kluthe Center in Effingham. Those attending will carpool to a local garden near downtown Effingham for a tour. All are welcome. No fees or membership is required. For more info call Kay at 663-2280 or Brenda at 821-0051.
Fish fry
The “Original” Jonah Fish Fry will be Friday, July 19.
The all-you-can-eat meal will be served with baked beans, slaw, applesauce, potato chips, cake, bread, butter, dessert and drink. Gluten-free fish also will be served. Adult tickets are $9 and children, ages 3 to 12, are $4. Carry-outs will be available. Serving is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The fish fry is sponsored by St. Paul Ladies Aid, Wheeler. The church is located on the blacktop between Montrose and Dieterich.
Stew-Stras registration
Registration for students in the Stewardson-Strasburg District 5A schools will be Monday, July 29, from 1 to p.m. and Tuesday, July 30, from 1 to 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Student pictures will be taken at registration, so dress accordingly. Retakes and Make-up pictures are set for Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Children enrolling in grade school for the first time must present a copy of their birth certificate and immunization records. Students entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades must have a physical examination. Students in grades five through 12 who are planning to participate in a sport are reminded that a completed physical examination and either an insurance waiver indicating proof of insurance or school insurance are required before beginning practice.
More information, including registration forms and fee amounts may be found at the school website at www.stew-stras.org. Parents are urged to attend registration with their children so that all necessary forms can be signed by a parent or guardian.
Mason Civic Club
Mason Civic Club meetings are held the first Monday of every month, starting at 5 p.m.
To book the center, call Melody Culver at 618-322-4215 or Janet Winter-Jones at 217-994-0416. If no answer, leave a message.
Bus trip
The Effingham County Home and Community Education Association (HCE) is sponsoring a bus trip to Shipshewana, Indiana, Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Thursday, Aug. 15. The trip is open to the public.
The bus will leave the Effingham County Extension Center at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and return to Effingham at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
After arriving in Shipshewana, participants will go to the flea market then to dinner and spend the night at the Farmstead Inn. Thursday will start with a continental breakfast before going downtown shopping.
The cost is $130 per person, which covers the bus trip and motel. All other expenses incurred will be the responsibility of the participants. Reservations are necessary with checks payable to HCE and mailed to Marilyn Schaefer, 9891 N. Briar Lane, Effingham IL 62401. For questions, call Mary Beth at 217-343-1672. Reservations must be made by Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.