Apprenticeship Symposium
The Effingham County Chamber Workforce Development Committee is in the final planning stages of the Apprenticeship Symposium scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Holiday Inn Effingham.
The Workforce Development Committee is dedicated to serving members of the chamber and growing the footprint of the Effingham County workforce. Along with Trades & Skills Day, Manufacturing Day, and the Job Fairs, the Apprenticeship Symposium will introduce the ins and outs of the Apprentice Program and how it is a win-win solution for both the employer and apprentice.
The symposium will include panel discussions between local leaders in their field including:
• Jeff Fritchtnitch, Workforce Development Director, EC-JOBS
• Kim Kuchenbrod, Work-Based Learning & Talent Management Administrator, Illinois State University, and Contract Staff, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity
• Bonnie Moore, Director-Center for Business & Industry, Lake Land College
• Jerry Tkachuk, Director of Effingham Education & Regional Ext. Centers, Lake Land College
• Norma Lansing, Effingham Regional Career Academy
• Robin Brown, Relations Manager, The Equity
• Nathan Butt, Production Support Director, Quad Graphics
The cost to attend the symposium is $15 per person and includes a continental breakfast. More information can be found on the chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147
United Way luncheon
United Way of Effingham County is beginning preparations for the upcoming campaign. The kick-off luncheon will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, for those businesses interested in conducting an employee campaign. It’s been three years since the organization has been able to have the luncheon.
Dieterich Bank has been selected as the 2022 “Lead Pacesetter” company. A representative will speak at the meeting and share the bank's success stories and plans for its upcoming campaign.
Funds raised from the 2022 campaign will help 18 local partner agencies provide support and services to those in Effingham County. The meeting will begin at noon at the Effingham Event Center and will include a catered luncheon.
Businesses interested in attending this informational meeting should RSVP to the United Way of Effingham County office at 217-342-3824. Deadline to register is Aug. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.