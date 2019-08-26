Labor Day Celebration
The Annual Labor Day Celebration to benefit the United Way of Effingham County will be Friday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at Ryan and Sara Jennings, 10691, E. Aminoff Drive, Effingham.
Mustang Sally will perform at 7 p.m. Food and Drinks will be provided. Visit Annual Labor Day Party on Facebook.
Book signing
Mandy Webster will have a book signing at Edgewood Store, 803, Broad St., Edgewood, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.