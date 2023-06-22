June 25 – “Fun” Raiser! at St. Rose Catholic Church, 301 N. Spring Creek Road in Montrose from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Porkburgers, hamburgers, pork chop sandwiches grilled by the Montrose Fire Department. Food proceeds to go to the Montrose Fire Department. Inflatables and games! Bring your lawn chairs! Snack/Drink Stand. Teutopolis Treats. Beer stand. Band Thunder Road from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Raffle with over $10,000 in CASH prizes – 1st prize $5,000, 2nd prize $2,500, 3rd prize = $1,500, 4th prize $1,000.
Aug. 4 - Cruise Night & Burn Out Pit starting at 5 p.m. with music by the band Naked Sissy's from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Montrose Park in Montrose
Aug. 5 – Montrose Tractor & Truck Pull at the village park in Montrose starting at 10 a.m. Food. Beer garden.
Aug. 11 – Amy’s Awesome Trivia starting at 8 p.m. at Dozer’s Pub at 407 E. National Road in Montrose. It’s free! It’s fun! It’s ALWAYS Awesome! Teams of 1 to 6 players.
Aug. 11 & 12 – Birthday Truckin 46 Prom Night. This event by Central Illinois Truckin Association (CITA), Holly Rodgers Wiltermood and Haley Chambers and will be held at Spring Creek Campgrounds, 81 N. 500 East Rd, Montrose. Dust off those prom dresses and baby blue suits and come join us for a fun Vanner weekend! Karaoke/DJ Thursday night Aug. 10 for the early comers. Live bands both Friday and Saturday nights. Kids and adult games. Free feed Saturday evening – bring a dish to share, and much more Vanner fun! For more information call: Holly Wiltermood at 217-246-5708, Sara Marshall at 217-454-0431 or Ed Marshall at 217-962-0812
Aug. 19 – Hymn Sing at Mullen Baptist Church at 6 p.m. at 675 County Road 150 North, Montrose. Come and enjoy an evening of singing that YOU can be a part of! Many of the hymns you know and love!
