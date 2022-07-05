First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, July 8 at the Holiday Inn Effingham. Deana Nuxoll, president of Imagine This Marketing Group, will be the featured speaker.
Imagine This is a team of creators and storytellers who build brands and help businesses grow through designs, content, websites and a strategic approach.
Nuxoll will share how social media through TikTok and Instagram Reels are changing the face of marketing.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance. It is open to the public. Register by Thursday, July 7, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
