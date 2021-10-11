Gym Bob's Jamboree Show
The Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Nov. 7, beginning at 1 p.m.
The show will feature 1950s and '60s music, including by artists Elvis, Brenda Lee and Jerry Lee Lewis.
The special guest this month will be Larry Clark of Decatur. The show will also be featuring the Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of every month at Gym Bob's located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
