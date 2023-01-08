Historical Presentation
The Effingham County Museum’s next Historical Presentation will be Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. on the second floor of the museum.
Presenter for the evening is Dr. Nash Naam. This is a rescheduled program that was canceled last month.
When Naam was named Citizen of the Year in 2018, one of the letters that nominated him for the honor stated “Perhaps my father loves this country so much because he himself exemplifies the American dream and core American values.” Another wrote, “A poor, young man born in a faraway land who emigrated to these United States worked hard, did well, and now gives back to his community.”
In keeping with what he exemplifies, Naam’s topic for the evening will be a “Tribute to America.”
As in the past, the lecture series is sponsored by the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc., an organization devoted to the preservation of the county’s history. The public is encouraged to attend the presentation. There is no admission charge, but seating is limited. The series will continue the second Thursday of each month through March.
