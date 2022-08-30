First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. Mike Miller, President of TEAM ITS LLC, a managed security services provider in the central Illinois area, will be the featured presenter.
Cybersecurity protection and cyber liability coverage has become an important necessary class of services to help protect businesses and their data against cyber attacks and breaches. Miller will talk about cyber liability coverage questionnaires, why you need to understand them, and why coverage providers require you to answer yes to be approved for coverage.
Patton Printing & Graphics is the September Featured Business and will share details of its upcoming 40th anniversary celebration.
The September luncheon is also the last chance to be a Fall Draw Early Bird Winner for the Virtual Fall Draw on Sept. 21.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Sept. 8, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.