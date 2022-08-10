A Conversation with Marlee Matlin
Effingham Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host award-winning actress and Illinois native Marlee Matlin.
In celebration of Deaf Awareness Month, Matlin will share the highs and lows of her Hollywood career and journeys as an activist. The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
The youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar for her film debut, Matlin’s acting career never slowed down. She went on to receive Emmy nominations for her television work including roles on "Seinfeld," "The West Wing," and "Law & Order: SVU." Most recently, her Apple TV+ film "CODA" swept every category it was nominated in at the 2022 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
"A Conversation with Marlee Matlin" will be offered in ASL and translated through an interpreter.
This event is presented in partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, which is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
To register for this virtual event or for more information, visit effinghamlibrary.org, or call at 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
