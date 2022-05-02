Alzheimer’s presentation
Visiting Angels Homecare has announced its first Alzheimer’s presentation of the year.
Rose Ruholl, owner of Visiting Angels and a Certified Dementia Practitioner and Alzheimer’s Awareness Community Educator volunteer for The Alzheimer’s Organization, will be presenting free to the public “Understanding Alzheimer’s” on Tuesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The event will be located at Visiting Angels new Development and Education Center at 127 E Jefferson Ave., Effingham, which is across the street from the Effingham County Museum and just a few doors down from Joe’s Pizza and Pasta.
Shannon Nosbisch, founder of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness nonprofit organization, will be the guest speaker. Nosbisch will share her many years of working with individuals with Alzheimer’s and her personal journey of dealing with Alzheimer’s while caring for her mother-in-law at a time when there was very little help and information about the disease, which led her to develop the not-for-profit organization, Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness.org.
This is an opportunity to ask questions about one of the most devastating diseases that is affecting people nationwide. Due to limited seating, attendees must register by calling 217-690-4564.
