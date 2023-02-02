Coffee & Connections
The Effingham County Chamber will host its first Coffee & Connections event of 2023 on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 7 to 9 a.m. at Layna Bond & Associates LLC – American Family Insurance.
The chamber’s Coffee & Connections event is a networking opportunity available to those who are unable to attend chamber events during the day or evening. It is an intimate setting where attendees can drink their morning coffee and make connections all in one place.
Layna Bond is the featured location, food, and beverage host for this quarterly networking event. The office is located at 100 W. Washington Ave. in Downtown Effingham.
The cost to attend is $10 per person. Reservations are required and accepted until Tuesday, Feb. 7.
A registration link and more information can be found on the chamber website at https://effinghamcountychamber.com/event/coffee-connections-1st-quarter-2023 or by calling the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147.
