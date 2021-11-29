Chamber luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 3, at noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The December luncheon will focus on the economic forecast of Effingham County.
Presenters will be Lucinda Hart, President and CEO of the Effingham County Chamber; Todd Hull, Economic Development Director for the City of Effingham; Rick Parks, President of the First National Bank of Waterloo; and Alex Steppe, Real Estate Agent for RE/MAX Key Advantage.
FISH/Catholic Charities Christmas Store will be the featured organization sharing how the community can help local families this holiday season. The chamber will be accepting donations at the luncheon to aid in the collection of items. Suggested items to donate can be found on the FISH and Catholic Charities Facebook page: EffinghamChristmasStore.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $15 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Dec. 2, online through the Chamber’s Event Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
