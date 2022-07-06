Fundraiser
Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association Fundraiser will be July 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at VFW, 2304 S. Veterans Drive, Effingham.
The menu will include pulled pork, hamburger or hot dog; baked beans; coleslaw; chips; and desserts. Donations will be accepted. Culver's Ice Cream will be for sale for $3.
The event also will include a raffle with tickets $5 each, a bake sale, fish pond and rides on the Caladonia Firetruck.
